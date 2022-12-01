United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United Community Banks by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

