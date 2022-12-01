United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $30.55

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.55, but opened at $29.48. United Fire Group shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 114 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $736.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Green purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $119,043.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,043.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

