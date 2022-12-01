United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $189.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

