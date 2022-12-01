Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $300.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 37.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,972 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,817,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

