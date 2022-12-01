Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

