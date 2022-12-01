Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.

Upstart Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $220.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.