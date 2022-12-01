Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.
Upstart Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $220.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
