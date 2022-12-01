UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

