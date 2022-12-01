Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Price Performance

NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,890. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $22.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

