Valvoline Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

