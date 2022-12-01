VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Price Performance

About VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund)

(Get Rating)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures. The Retail segment provides its retail customers around the world with access to a range global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for difference.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.