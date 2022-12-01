Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $173,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VHT stock opened at $254.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

