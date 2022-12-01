Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,785,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $190.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $206.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

