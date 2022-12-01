Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
