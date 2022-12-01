Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 556,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

VONG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 7,069.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,763,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,944,000 after acquiring an additional 541,341 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,142,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,313,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the period.

