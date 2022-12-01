Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 556,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
VONG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $79.78.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.