Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.