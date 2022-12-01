Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.64. 1,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,603. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.67.

