Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,806,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. 59,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

