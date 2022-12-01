Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.