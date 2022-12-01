Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,679. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

