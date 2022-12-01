Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 7.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 236,690 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.