Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 79 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,251 shares of company stock worth $12,739,406 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $190.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

