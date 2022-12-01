Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWL opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

