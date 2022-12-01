Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $700,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diebold Nixdorf

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

