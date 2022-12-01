Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.04

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

