Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.19-$4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.17.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.42. 1,389,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.72. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

