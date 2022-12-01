Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $551-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $191.42. 1,389,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,528. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.17.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

