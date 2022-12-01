Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDRW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,870. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

