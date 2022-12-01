VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Update

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VRSN stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.35. 10,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.52. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

