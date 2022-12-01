Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 189,702 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $12.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.