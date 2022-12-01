Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.85 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $19,874.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,085.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00452898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00116976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00832679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00649547 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00247265 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,571,972 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

