Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 7.91 and last traded at 7.86. 85,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 302,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $527.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

