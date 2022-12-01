Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.31 billion-$6.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-$2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

