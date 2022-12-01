Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.31 billion-$6.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-$2.45 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.36.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
