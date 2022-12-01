Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

