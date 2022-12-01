Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.