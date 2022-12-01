Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.36.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. 22,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.