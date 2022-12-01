Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.36.
Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. 22,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
