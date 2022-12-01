Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 15.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 176,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

