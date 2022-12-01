Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 234,845 shares.The stock last traded at $28.40 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Strs Ohio grew its position in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 1,008,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 384,102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

