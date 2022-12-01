VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,603. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

