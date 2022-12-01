VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.90

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.90 and traded as high as $57.84. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 8,979 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Featured Stories
