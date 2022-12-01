VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.90

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.90 and traded as high as $57.84. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 8,979 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Stories

