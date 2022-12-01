VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 170,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,635. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
