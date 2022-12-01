VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 170,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,635. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter.

