Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vidrala Stock Performance

VDRFF stock opened at 109.13 on Thursday. Vidrala has a fifty-two week low of 109.13 and a fifty-two week high of 109.13.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

