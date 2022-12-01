VIDT Datalink Hits 1-Day Volume of $291,373.19 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $30.26 million and approximately $291,373.19 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

