Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.25. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 11,420 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

