Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,482 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.