Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,730 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

NYSE DEO opened at $186.55 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

