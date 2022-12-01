Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

