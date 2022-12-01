Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 454.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

