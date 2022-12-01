Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 553.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $178.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.14 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

