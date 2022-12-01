Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.27 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in DaVita by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

