Virtu Financial LLC Invests $982,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 139.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 49.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

