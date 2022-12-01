Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,184,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 6.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

